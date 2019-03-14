RGB Cosmetics

Hipp X Rgb Nail Tint

£3.39

Nail Tint T4 is a sheer nude for dark skin tones. Nail Tints are the sheer sisters to HIPPxRGB Nail Foundation, offered in the same skin tones, but with sheer coverage. Numbered using the same system and same color tones as Nail Foundation, T1 T2 T3 T4 are similar to the concept of tinted moisturizer for the face. The first nail colors of their kind, Nail Tint is designed to match and compliment for a flawless, even, sheer finish. To be applied with two coats for that hint of color or worn over Nail Foundation for healthy, natural, and completely customizable nude. .40 FL Oz / 12 ML Five Free : No Formaldehyde, No Toluene, No DBP, No Formaldehyde Resin, No Camphor Made in the USA Cruelty Free