Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Uniqlo
Hiphuggers
$6.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Perfect for wearing under low-rise bottoms. Our sleek, low-rise briefs.
Need a few alternatives?
DIM Paris
20 Denier Sheer Big Polka Dot Tights
BUY
£12.00
La Redoute
Wolford X Amina Muaddi
Thong Tights
BUY
£100.00
Browns
Free People
Psychodelic Wave Tights, Gold
BUY
£32.00
Free People
Marine Serre
Moon Jacquard Tights
BUY
£122.00
£175.00
mytheresa
More from Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Corduroy Jacket
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Cotton Ribbed Long-sleeve Cropped Cardigan
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Airism Mask (3 Pack)
BUY
C$14.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Women Uv Protection Supima Cotton Crew Neck Cardigan
BUY
$14.90
$29.90
Uniqlo
More from Intimates
DIM Paris
20 Denier Sheer Big Polka Dot Tights
BUY
£12.00
La Redoute
Wolford X Amina Muaddi
Thong Tights
BUY
£100.00
Browns
Free People
Psychodelic Wave Tights, Gold
BUY
£32.00
Free People
Marine Serre
Moon Jacquard Tights
BUY
£122.00
£175.00
mytheresa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted