Hion

Anti-motion Sickness Glasses

$20.99

PRODUCT ADVANTAGE: Motion sickness glasses can be used by car or boat，riding, boating, playing high-altitude rotating games, flying, playing games, wearable video games. effective prevention of sea sickness,car sickness, aircraft sickness and any other travel sickness. With nose pad which ensures that glasses will not easily fall off and are comfortable for all head sizes and shapes. MATERIAL: Motion sickness goggles are made of safe ABS material, with strong arbitrary and antioxidant capabilities, can be used for a long time, magnetic adsorption，foldable, removable, small size, ultra-lightweight, travel can be carried around. BLACK TECHNOLOGY: Glasses for motion sickness has no lens but with liquid glasses circle. The level of this liquid in the circle varies according to the moves of the vehicle and creates an artificial horizon in the user's vision, which re-synchronizes the eyes with balance system. No drugs, no side effects. Simple, Safe & Natural Black Technology Proven Effective. USAGE: If you fell dizzy when you travel on the car, airplane, or at the sea, please stare at a stock-still/stationary like book or cellphone, and then wear this glasses for 10-14 minutes. It will relieve your discomfort and restore your good condition, the effects will continue. What's more, You can choose to take off it, when you don't feel dizzy. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: We are responsible for our customers, if you have any questions for the motion sickness Relief glasses, welcome to contact us at any time, we will try our best to solve your problem and make sure that you will be satisfied with our service!