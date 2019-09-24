Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Macy's
Hint Of Gold Thin Bangle Bracelet Set In 14k Gold Over Metal
$70.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
Featured in 1 story
This Super Easy Costume Is Already In Your Closet
by
Sarah Van Cleve
More from Macy's
Macy's
Jollene 39" Fabric Armchair
$649.00
$469.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Macy's
Bridal Hair Accessory Separates
$24.99
from
Macy's
BUY
Macy's
Mom Bar 17" Pendant Necklace In 10k Gold
$350.00
$157.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Macy's
Jollene Fabric Loveseat
$989.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Wellness
Mental Health Awareness
Halsey On Why Noticing The Warning Signs Is The First Step In Add...
Halsey is known for speaking out about her issues with mental health, rooted in the trauma of sexual assault, her bipolar diagnosis, and suffering a
by
Courtney E. Smith
30 Day Challenge
This 30-Day Pilates Workout Challenge Will Work Your Core 'T...
Ah, pilates. It’s not just for women from the ‘80s wearing neon spandex. It’s a versatile workout that’s good for posture, conditioning, and
by
Cory Stieg
Body
Naomi Osaka's Gesture After Besting Coco Gauff At U.S. Open ...
The U.S. Open match between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff was amazing, though it was the post-match sportsmanship between the two that captured everyone’s
by
Alexis Reliford
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted