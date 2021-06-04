Batiste

Hint Of Color Dry Shampoo – Divine Dark

Batiste Hint Of Color Dry Shampoo - Divine Dark instantly makes your hair feel clean, fresh, with added body & texture. Use between washes to keep your hair looking fresh & fabulous. Benefits Instantly makes your hair feel clean, fresh, with added body and texture Waterless formula absorbs dirt and grease to revitalize dull and lifeless hair Use between washes to instantly refresh your hair, no water required Just spray in, massage, style, and go Formulated a hint of color for darker haired beauties World's 1 Dry Shampoo