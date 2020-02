BelierHandmade

Himalayan Soak Party Favors

$13.00 $11.70

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Bath Salt favors, Himalayan soak party favors 4oz Jar Renew bath soak with grapefruit and peppermint oils are just perfect to give them away as favors. Soak in this deliciously scented bath salts and experience its incredibly therapeutic benefits and healing energy. This luxurious bath salts will