Isla Apothecary

Himalayan Salt Soak

£21.00

Buy Now Review It

At Isla Apothecary

Ritualise your bath with Himalayan Salt Soak to coax radiance from the outside and cleanse from within. This aromatic bathing ritual is a symbiosis of mineral-rich, detoxifying salts containing trace minerals that accommodate nutrient absorption, improved circulation, balanced body pH, and lymphatic drainage, with grounding and uplifting essential oils. For the skin, Patchouli oil encourages new cell growth, and is especially well suited to problematic, and mature skin, and Sweet Orange and Grapefruit oils balance and cleanse. French Pink Clay buffs the top layers of the skin to rejuvenate and restore radiance to lacklustre skin. Ingredients: Sodium chloride (Himalayan Pink Salt + Black Hawaiian Salt) + Kaolinite (Pink Clay) + Citrus grandis (Grapefruit) peel oil + Citrus dulcis (Sweet Orange) oil + Pogostemon cablin (Patchouli) oil. Naturally occurring allergens found in these essential oils: Citral, Limonene, Linalool. Available in 250g + 500g amber glass powder jar.