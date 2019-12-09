Skip navigation!
Home & Decor
Décor
Anthropologie
Himalayan Salt Oil Warmer
$34.00
At Anthropologie
Crafted from real Himalayan salt, this clever lamp casts a rosy glow and warms your favorite essential oil blends for a luxurious aromatherapy experience.
Need a few alternatives?
Treetopia
Color Burst Rainbow Christmas Tree, 7 Feet, Unlit
$229.99
Urban Outfitters
Himalayan Salt Lamp
£25.00
Anthropologie
Salmar Lamp Base
$98.00
$35.97
Ikea
Milleryr Table Lamp With Led Bulb, White, Nickel Plated
C$54.99
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Amos Mug
$12.00
Anthropologie
Seven Days Of Self-care Advent Calendar
$38.00
$22.80
Anthropologie
Composite Agate Cheese Board
$78.00
Anthropologie
Lola Apothecary Cloche Diffuser
$78.00
More from Décor
Treetopia
Color Burst Rainbow Christmas Tree, 7 Feet, Unlit
$229.99
Oliver Bonas
Beaded Hanging Photo Frame 2x2"
$14.00
Firebox
Mushions
$23.99
Curious Charts
100 Badass Women In Movies Poster
$30.00
$19.98
