M3

Himalayan Salt Infused With Collagen

$28.81 $27.37

Buy Now Review It

THE PREMIUM HIMALAYAN SCRUB (12oz)- Our Himalayan Salt Scrub provides the ultimate oil and impurities cleanse for your skin*. Superior and all-natural, watch as it detoxifies, exfoliates and rejuvenates your skin!* INFUSED WITH COLLAGEN & STEM CELL that delivers a revolutionary anti-aging performance for real rjuvenation.* DETOXIFY YOUR SKIN by drawing out unwanted toxins, dirt, pollution, and bacteria from your pores.* EXFOLIATE NATURALLY using himalayan salt, removing dead skin cells, excess dirt, oils, and other impurities from the surface of your skin. The end result will leave your skin feeling soft and glowing!* PREMIUM QUALITY MATERIALS: M3 Naturals prides itself on sourcing every ingredient from the purest forms. Through our products, we are committed to offering the highest-quality and most effective beauty products at an affordable price. On top of that our 100% natural himalayan scrub comes with a no-questions-asked 60-day money-back guarantee!*