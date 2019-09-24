Williams Sonoma

Himalayan Salt Block With Handle Cut-outs

$49.95

Our mineral-rich salt block is a simple, beautiful way to enhance food with subtle, savory character. Ideal for cooking on the grill then serving on the table, the versatile piece is equipped with cut-out handles for easy carrying. Made from a hand-cut slab of pale-pink iridescent fossilized crystal mined from the foothills of the Himalayas, the block can also be chilled to use for serving everything from artisanal cheese and fruit to sushi and sashimi. Mineral-rich pink Himalayan salt adds delicate flavor to food. Retains hot and cold temperatures evenly; safe from -320°F to 1473°F. Harvested from ancient Himalayan sea salt deposits. Heat on the grill to cook thin cuts of meat, fish and shellfish. Chill in the refrigerator to serve cold appetizers, cheese, sushi and fruit. Naturally antimicrobial and easy to clean.