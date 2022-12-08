FemperialShop

Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp

£9.99

Why Buy From Us? 🔥Free 50,000 Hours LED Bulb 🔥Free Dimmable Normal Bulb 🔥Free CE UK Certified Wire Switch/ Dimmable Switch Cord Complete Fitting Branded And Premium Quality Buy With Confidence Fast & Free Delivery 🚚 100% Positive Feedbacks From Customers 100% Customers Satisfaction Rate 365 Days After Sales Services Provided Our 24/7 Chat Support Makes Us One Of The Best Support Providers Extra Safe Packed 100% Original Lamps From Khewra Pakistan From Our Own Salt Mines DESCRIPTION: Benefits of the Himalayan Salt Lamps - Relaxes the mind and body - Improves body resistance - Natural air purifier to help you breathe easier - Increases Energy - Helps with Sinus Issues - Eliminates fatigue - Accelerates metabolism - Strengthens Immune System - Improves Quality of Sleep - Reduces Airborne Dust, Smoke & Pollen Levels Himalayan Salt Lamp are made from salt crystal rocks formed hundreds of millions of years ago in the foothills of the Himalayas. They are carefully extracted and crafted by hand to retain the unique, beautiful natural shape of the rock. Our Himalayan Salt Lamp is suitable for improving and preserving air quality. The crystal salt rock is known to not only naturally ionize the air but removes microscopic particles of dust, mold, mildew and pet dander from the surrounding air. This helps to reduce airborne pollutants and can help asthma and allergy sufferers. It can be placed anywhere you want to create a cosy, relaxing environment and enjoy the beauty of nature. It is a great way to naturally improve your mood. It is effective in helping you to relax and unwind at the end of the day. It is a perfect gift for a loved one! An unforgettable gift that not only looks attractive but can aide in uplifting and brightening a loved ones mood! SPECIFICATIONS： Base material: Wood Bulb type: 220-240V LED Bulb Wattage: 3 Watts Normal Bulb Wattage: 15 Watts Power Source: AC Plug type: UK Cable length: 140cm Available in different 5 Different Natural Sizes Comes with complete CE according to UK Safety standards electric fitting COLOURS: Pale to dark pink through to orange/orangey red PACKAGE INCLUDES : - 1x Himalayan Salt Lamp - 1x Standard UK Plug Switch Cable - 1x LED Bulb (50,000 Hours Life) - 1x Normal High Quality Dimmable Bulb Lamp Sizes： 2kg-3kg: Approx. 10cm(W) x16cm(H） 3kg-5kg: Approx. 12cm(W)x19cm(H) 5kg-7kg：Approx. 14cm(W)x28cm(H） 7kg-9kg : Approx. 16cm(W)x31cm(H) 9kg-12kg : Approx. 17cm(W)x33cm(H) ADJUSTABLE BRIGHTNESS The Dimmer Switch allows you to adjust the warmth and glow of your lamp for use in all environments. It is perfect for use during the day and night TIPS: **Please note this is a natural product and each Lamp is unique. The Lamp you receive may differ from the pictures seen. Our Himalayan Salt Lamp Colour range starts from clear or white, to light pink and all the way through orange, red and goes up to a deep red colour, therefore the Lamp you receive will be randomly selected. All our Lamp come with a standard UK plug and a E14 Oven screw Bulb. If the Lamp gathers dust, you can use a dry or slightly damp cloth to clean it. We do recommend leaving your lamp on as much as possible to achieve full benefits. Never wash your Himalayan salt lamp as it has a natural ability to self cleanse - its antibiotic properties means it does not need washing! When not in use for long period, please do not leave your lamp in a humid room or outside where it can be exposed to harmful elements. Try not to keep your lamp on a window sill or in a bathroom (or anywhere with large amounts of moisture present). We recommend placing your Himalayan salt lamp into a decorative plate or holder. RETURNS: We do have a 14 days return policy. If the item is faulty or damaged, we will offer a replacement or refund. All items must be returned in the original packaging, sealed and unused. We strongly recommend returning items via recorded delivery, as we will not be able to accept liability for any items that go missing. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me! We maintain high standards of excellence and strive for 100% customer satisfaction! Feedback is very important to us, therefore we would be grateful if you could provide feedback on our service and products.