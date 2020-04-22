Mario Scrimizzi

Himalayan Mood Lamp & Mini Book Set

Inspired by the serene qualities of Himalayan salt lamps, this mini book by Marlo Scrimizzi features everything you need to know about the included lamp. While standard Himalayan salt lamps glow orange or pink, this 2.25” inch mood lamp rotates through a full spectrum of colors, each associated with a different mood or emotion to create feelings of tranquility and peace in any working or living space. Paperback; 2018, Running Press Miniature Editions.