The Body Shop

Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Facial Soap

$6.00 $3.60

At The Body Shop

Remove impurities and dirt effectively with our Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Facial Soap, formulated with bamboo charcoal from the Himalayan foothills. Enriched with Community Trade tea tree oil and eucalyptus oil known for their purifying properties, this soap leaves skin feeling clean and reduces excess oils. With every purchase of this soap or our Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask for the 2 month event period, you’re helping Red Panda Network save endangered red pandas in the Himalayas. 100% vegan Enriched with Community Trade Tea Tree Oil from the foothills of Mount Kenya and Shea Butter from Ghana Made with bamboo charcoal from the Himalayan foothills Removes impurities and dirt effectively For normal to oily skin Dermatologically tested 40% Off Sitewide!