Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Circus by Sam Edelman
Hiltin Knee High Boot
$224.95
$149.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Signature monogram hardware at the chunky, curved heel adds extra polish to a pointy-toe boot you'll want to pair with practically everything.
Featured in 1 story
14 Perfect Black Boots To Daydream About
by
Us
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Pixie Market
Chain Leather Boots
$239.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
DETAILS
Juicy Couture
Livia Women's Ankle Boots
$89.99
from
Kohl's
BUY
DETAILS
Duo
Abel Ankle Boots
$210.00
from
Duo
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Leather High Heel Ankle Boots
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Circus by Sam Edelman
DETAILS
Circus by Sam Edelman
Hardee Pointed-toe Boots
$89.99
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Circus by Sam Edelman
Hai Suede Over-the-knee Boots
$200.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Circus by Sam Edelman
Georgina Lace-up Sneakers
$90.00
$22.50
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Circus by Sam Edelman
Carmen Flats
$59.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Boots
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted