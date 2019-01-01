Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Stuart Weitzman
Hiline Over The Knee Boot
$798.00
$478.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
Nordstrom Is Blessing Us With A Big Sale Again
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Sateen High Heel Boots
$99.90
$69.98
from
Zara
BUY
& Other Stories
Lace-up Leather Ankle Boots
$195.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Acne Studios
Ankle Boot
$480.00
from
Yoox
BUY
Nine West
Cartolina Pointy Toe Booties
$119.00
from
Nine West
BUY
More from Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman
Mira Mules
$455.00
$204.75
from
Shopbop
BUY
Stuart Weitzman
Darla Over The Knee Boot
$795.00
$499.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Stuart Weitzman
Sw-612 Sneaker
$398.00
$199.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Stuart Weitzman
Nudistsong Heel
$398.00
from
CoEdition
BUY
More from Boots
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted