United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Ganni
Hiking Nylon Sandals
$345.00
At Net-A-Porter
Modeled on utility styles, GANNI's 'Hiking' sandals are equipped with chunky rubber lug soles that provide plenty of traction. They have been made in Italy with Velcro®-fastening nylon straps and have molded leather footbeds. Wear yours with ankle socks.Shown here with: [REMAIN Birger Christensen Shorts ], [Georgia Alice Shirt ], [GANNI Shoulder bag ], [Commando Bra ], [Delfina Delettrez Ring ].