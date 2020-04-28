Ganni

Hiking Boots

$675.00 $270.00

Hiking-inspired high-top boots made from cow leather in white and black colours. The boots have double cord lacing, chunky Vibram soles and reflective orange loops on the front and back. Handcrafted in Italy. Vibram rubber soles have been made in Italy since 1937 and were first used on mountaineering boots. Taking design-inspiration from tyres, the soles are slip resistant and are tested in extreme weather conditions. Vibram soles are popular with climbers and hikers the world over as they provide flexibility, support, and comfort while remaining functional and long-lasting. The iconic bright yellow logo patch is instantly recognizable on the side and the bottom of the sole.