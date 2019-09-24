Search
Lipstick Queen

Highway 66 Lipstick

$25.00
At Barneys New York
Lipstick Queen's Highway 66 features a shade-shifting formula. This lipstick's bullet appears cactus-green and magically transforms into a wearable tangerine hue upon application.
