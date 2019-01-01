Yumiko Akatsuka

Hightide Small Desk Tray

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At MoMA Store

Give your deskscape a new look with this classic melamine tray by Hightide. It’s part of a line of Japanese-designed desktop tools that are as fun as they are useful. Use it to keep fasteners, notes, and other small items corralled on your desktop, or as a valet on your dresser. Hightide works with traditional craftsmen and sources specific materials to produce a wide variety of designs that allow you to customize your desk. They’re available in a range of colors to suit your mood: navy, mustard, gray or green. Pair with other Hightide accessories like the pen stand and pen tray. Its small size (6 x 4.5”) ensures it will easily find a place on our desk. Use it for USB memory sticks, paper clips and clamps, Post-it note pads and more. Not intended for food serving.