Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Marc Jacobs Beauty

Highliner Glam Glitter Gel Eyeliner

$25.00
At Sephora
A waterproof, gel eye crayon in a smooth, glitter finish with amazing glide and up to 12 hours of long wear.
Featured in 1 story
Best No-Budge Glitter Eyeliners For Your Budget
by Us