Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Highliner Glam Glitter Gel Eye Crayon In All That Glitters
£20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Instructions for use: Apply along the lash line and blend for a smoky finish 0.5g/ 0.01oz.
Need a few alternatives?
M·A·C
Chromaline In Genuine Orange
$20.00
from
MAC
BUY
Kat Von D
Kat Von D Ink Liner
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Maybelline
Maybelline New York Master Precise Ink Metallic Liquid Liner, Cosmic Purple
$7.99
$5.99
from
Amazon
BUY
NYX Cosmetics
Slip Eye Pencil In Baby Pink
$4.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Marc Jacobs Beauty
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner
£20.00
from
Harvey Nichols
BUY
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Enamored Hi-shine Nail Lacquer - Ladies Night
$18.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Enamored Hi-shine Nail Lacquer - Ladies Night
$18.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner
C$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Makeup
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted