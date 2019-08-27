Marc Jacobs Beauty

Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner - Orange Crush

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Harvey Nichols

Marc Jacobs' Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner delivers intense colour, 12-hour waterproof wear and amazing glide in both shimmer and matte finishes. Experience the luxury of long-lasting gel eyeliner with the ease of a pencil. Make a bold statement with this extreme-wear, waterproof eyeliner that glides on effortlessly to deliver instant colour payoff. Exclusive to Marc Jacobs, the super-malleable formula offers versatility of application. Highliner was inspired by the idea of a woman getting ready to go out at night, sitting in the lobby of a chic hotel, sweeping on her eyeliner for an instantly irresistible look. It’s formulated with innovative gel ingredients, as well as conditioning vitamin E and rosehip seed oil. Its intense colour payoff is available in an array of richly pigmented shades with two finishes: original shimmer or high-impact matte.