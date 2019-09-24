Santa Cruz Shredder and Higher Standards have joined forces to craft a limited edition grinder of the highest quality, durability, and efﬁcacy.
Engineered and manufactured in the USA, the Higher Standards Santa Cruz Shredder features a proprietary tooth patterning that yields a ﬂuffy, even grind, optimized for the best smoking experience. With a superior grip design and unique threading, prepping for a session has never been easier. It’s also the only grinder on the market that’s been ultrasonically cleansed for a medical grade smoking experience.