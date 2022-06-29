BDG

High & Wide Corduroy Pant

$69.00 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 58524729; Color Code: 081 BDG’s retro high-and-wide jean now in a cozy corduroy construction. Sits high at the waist with a relaxed fit through the wide leg silhouette. Complete with a zipper fly and 5-pocket styling. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Item shown is size 27 - Measurements taken from size 28 - Waist: 29” - Rise: 12.25” - Inseam: 28” - Leg opening: 22”