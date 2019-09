Vika Gazinskaya

High-waisted Wide Leg Trousers

Moscow-based designer Vika Gazinskaya steals the show with voluminous silhouettes, whimsical patterns and hand-embroidery. Crafted from black cotton, these high-waisted wide leg trousers feature a fitted waist, a hook and zip fastening and a pleated design.