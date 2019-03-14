Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
& Other Stories

High Waisted Twill Pants

$89.00
At & Other Stories
High waisted twill cotton denim pants with two patch style front pockets and two exposed button closures. Zipper fly Length of inseam: 69cm / 27.2 Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small Model height: 178cm / 5 9
Featured in 1 story
4 Sneaker-Based Spring Outfits For Every Style
by Chelsea Peng