Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
& Other Stories
High Waisted Twill Pants
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
High waisted twill cotton denim pants with two patch style front pockets and two exposed button closures. Zipper fly Length of inseam: 69cm / 27.2 Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small Model height: 178cm / 5 9
Featured in 1 story
4 Sneaker-Based Spring Outfits For Every Style
by
Chelsea Peng
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
Trousers With Turn-up Hem
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Wide-leg Pants
$34.95
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Warp + Weft
Icn Wide Leg
$98.00
$73.50
from
Warp + Weft
BUY
DETAILS
Zimmermann
Anais Printed Cotton And Silk-blend Wide-leg Pants
$420.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from & Other Stories
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
