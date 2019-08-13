Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
Agolde

High-waisted Straight Leg Jean

$188.00
At Aritzia
Designed with a slim straight-leg silhouette, these high-rise jeans fit close to the body and are made from non-stretch denim that's specially washed for a better-than-vintage look.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Jeans You Can Buy Without Trying Them On
by Alyssa Coscarelli