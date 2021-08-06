Old Navy

High-waisted Slouchy Straight Button-fly Cut-off Jeans

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Old Navy

Slouchy Straight--our most relaxed fitting jeans ever. Comfy like dad's but waaaay cooler 😊 Contoured high-rise waistband, with button fastening and built-in belt loops. Hidden button fly. Riveted scoop pockets and coin pocket at front; patch pockets at back. Clever Secret-Slim front pockets hold you in for a slimming effect---instant confidence boost. Frayed cut-off leg openings, whiskering and fading create a distressed, lived-in look. Durable, light-wash denim, with comfortable stretch to flatter all shapes. Tag-free label inside back waist for added comfort & durability. #733965