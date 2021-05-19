Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Telaura
High Waisted Ruffle Bikini
$25.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
High waisted bottom with moderate coverage back, fully lining, and ruffle on both sides.
Need a few alternatives?
Xhilaration
Shirred Side-tie High Leg Scoop Bikini Bottom
BUY
$14.99
Target
Xhilaration
Shirred Underwire Bikini Top
BUY
$19.99
Target
Out From Under
Cora Curtain String Printed Bikini Bottom
BUY
$39.00
Urban Outffiters
Out From Under
Martini Curtain Tankini Top
BUY
$52.00
Urban Outffiters
More from Telaura
Telaura
One Shoulder Flounce Swimsuit
BUY
$25.99
Amazon
More from Swimwear
Xhilaration
Shirred Side-tie High Leg Scoop Bikini Bottom
BUY
$14.99
Target
Xhilaration
Shirred Underwire Bikini Top
BUY
$19.99
Target
Out From Under
Cora Curtain String Printed Bikini Bottom
BUY
$39.00
Urban Outffiters
Out From Under
Martini Curtain Tankini Top
BUY
$52.00
Urban Outffiters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted