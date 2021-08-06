Old Navy

High-waisted Powersoft Side-pocket Biker Shorts

Power up your workout with our PowerSoft biker shorts. Light compression meets a ridiculously smooth, peachy-soft feel. Elasticized high-rise waistband, with light-reflecting Old Navy Active logo at center back. On-seam side pockets fit your phone. Breathable, light compression fabric holds you in while letting you vent. Four-way super stretch for ultimate movement. Go-Dry moisture-wicking technology keeps you dry & comfortable. Flat-lock seams prevent chafing. Gusseted for ease of movement. Tag-free label inside back waist for added comfort. #695010