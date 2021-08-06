Old Navy

High-waisted Powersoft Side-pocket 7/8-length Run Leggings

$44.99

Buy Now Review It

At Old Navy

Online exclusive! Power up in our PowerSoft leggings -- light compression meets a ridiculously smooth, peachy-soft feel. Elasticized high-rise waistband, with interior drawstring and light-reflecting Old Navy Active logo at center back. On-seam side pockets at hips, with zippered closure at left pocket. Breathable mesh panels at back legs let you vent. Light-reflecting dots at lower front legs let you shine. Smooth, light compression interlock fabric holds you in and sculpts your shape. Four-way super stretch for ultimate movement. Go-Dry moisture-wicking technology keeps you dry & comfortable. Flat-lock seams prevent chafing. Gusseted for ease of movement. Tag-free label inside back waist for added comfort. #613499