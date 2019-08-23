Old Navy

High-waisted Pop Icon Skinny Jeans

$39.99 $28.00

At Old Navy

Online exclusive! Universally flattering for all shapes, including straight and curvy. Button closure and zip fly. Riveted scoop pockets and coin pocket in front; patch pockets in back. Clever Secret-Slim front pockets hold you in for a slimming effect---instant confidence boost. Abraded pocket edges create a subtly distressed, lived-in look. Never-Quit Shape Retention holds its shape and hugs in all the right places, wear after wear. Soft, medium-wash denim, with comfortable stretch to flatter all shapes. Tag-free label inside back waist for added comfort.