Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
COS
High-waisted Paperbag Trousers
£69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
High Waisted Paperbag Trousers
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Fixed-waist Stretch Cotton Pant
BUY
$23.00
$58.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Fatigue Jumpsuit
BUY
$44.00
$88.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Flowy Jumpsuit
BUY
$44.00
$88.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Super-soft Summer Jean Coverall
BUY
$49.00
$98.00
Everlane
More from COS
COS
Tailored Blazer
BUY
$125.00
COS
COS
Houndstooth Wool-mix Coat
BUY
$228.00
$285.00
COS
COS
Knitted Midi Tube Dress
BUY
£79.00
COS
COS
Gathered Shirt Dress
BUY
£59.00
COS
More from Pants
Everlane
The Fixed-waist Stretch Cotton Pant
BUY
$23.00
$58.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Fatigue Jumpsuit
BUY
$44.00
$88.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Flowy Jumpsuit
BUY
$44.00
$88.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Super-soft Summer Jean Coverall
BUY
$49.00
$98.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted