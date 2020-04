Denim Forum

Inspired by the zeitgeist of ‘90s grunge, The Bonet has a super high waist and a long, loose leg. Slouchy and oversized, these are big pants with a bad attitude, cut from premium Italian organic-cotton denim. This version comes in a medium-light wash with fading, distressing and a clean jean hem.