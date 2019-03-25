Search
Products fromShopClothingPants
& Other Stories

High Waisted Leather Pants

$379.00
At & Other Stories
Tight straight leg high waisted leather pants, detailed with four functional pockets. Button and zipper fly closure Horizontal calf stitching Length of inseam: 75cm / 29.5 Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 6
Featured in 1 story
21 Pairs Of Leather Pants To Buy This Spring
by Eliza Huber