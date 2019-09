Off-White

High Waisted Denim Shorts

$585.00 $234.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Founded in 2013 by DJ and fashion designer Virgil Abloh, the Milan based fashion label Off-White was conceived to link the gap between streetwear and high fashion. Inspired by the youth culture and with a distinctive aesthetic, Virgil Abloh creates designs with a cult following. These high waisted denim shorts from Off-White feature a waistband with belt loops, a button and zip fly, a five pocket design and a raw uneven hemline.