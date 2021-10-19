Skip navigation!
Plus
Activewear
Z By Zella
High Waisted Daily Pocket Leggings
$28.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Enjoy your next workout in these comfy high waisted leggings with side slip pockets.
Need a few alternatives?
Old Navy
Extra High-waisted Powersoft Hidden-pocket Leggings
BUY
$19.97
$39.99
Old Navy
Girlfriend Collective
Spice Float High-rise Bike Short
BUY
$48.00
Girlfriend
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging (1x-4x)
BUY
$97.00
Beyond Yoga
Uoohal
High Waist Leggings With Pockets
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
More from Z By Zella
Z By Zella
High Waist Daily Leggings
BUY
$26.97
Nordstrom Rack
Z By Zella
From The Top Daily Joggers
BUY
$16.86
$29.97
Nordstrom
Z By Zella
Re-gen High Waist 7/8 Leggings
BUY
$28.97
Nordstrom Rack
Z By Zella
Re-gen High Waist 7/8 Leggings
BUY
$21.73
$28.97
Nordstrom Rack
More from Activewear
Old Navy
Medium-support Powersoft Pocket Racerback Sports Bra
BUY
$30.00
$34.99
Old Navy
Old Navy
Extra High-waisted Powersoft Hidden-pocket Leggings
BUY
$19.97
$39.99
Old Navy
Old Navy
Extra High-waisted Powersoft Hidden-pocket Leggings
BUY
$30.00
$39.99
Old Navy
Athleta
Exhale Printed Bra D-dd+
BUY
$34.99
$54.00
Athleta
