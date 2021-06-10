Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Aerie
High Waisted Bikini Bottom
$24.95
Buy Now
Review It
At AE
Retro pretty! The throwback high waist you love, even better in swim.
Need a few alternatives?
Aerie
Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$49.95
American Eagle Outfitters
Lulus
Just Add Water White Ribbed One-shoulder Side-tie Swimsuit
BUY
$58.00
Lulus
Frankies Bikinis
Grace Rib Cheeky Bikini Bottom
BUY
$85.00
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis
Cole Ribbed Scoop Bikini
BUY
$90.00
Frankies Bikinis
More from Aerie
Aerie
Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$49.95
American Eagle Outfitters
Aerie
High Waisted Bikini Bottom
BUY
$24.95
AE
Aerie
Lightly Lined Underwire Bikini Top
BUY
$26.21
$34.95
AE
Aerie
Real Me Ruched Scoop One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$29.97
$49.95
AE
More from Swimwear
Aerie
Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
BUY
$49.95
American Eagle Outfitters
Lulus
Just Add Water White Ribbed One-shoulder Side-tie Swimsuit
BUY
$58.00
Lulus
Frankies Bikinis
Grace Rib Cheeky Bikini Bottom
BUY
$85.00
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis
Cole Ribbed Scoop Bikini
BUY
$90.00
Frankies Bikinis
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted