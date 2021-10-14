Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
BDG
High-waisted Baggy Jean
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outffiters
High-Waisted Baggy Jean
Need a few alternatives?
PAIGE
Brigitte Slim Boyfriend Jeans
BUY
$90.96
$215.00
Anthropologie
Pilcro
The Borrowed Boyfriend Jeans
BUY
$69.96
$158.00
Anthropologie
Everlane
The Way-high Jean
BUY
$88.00
Everlane
Pilcro
The Slim Boyfriend Jeans
BUY
$138.00
Anthropolgie
More from BDG
BDG
Presley Longline Cardigan
BUY
$148.00
Urban Outfitters
BDG
High-waisted Cowboy Jean
BUY
$49.00
Urban Outfitters
BDG
Rowen Button-front Sweater Vest
BUY
$64.00
Urban Outfitters
BDG
High-waisted Wide Leg Jean
BUY
$79.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Jeans
PAIGE
Brigitte Slim Boyfriend Jeans
BUY
$90.96
$215.00
Anthropologie
Pilcro
The Borrowed Boyfriend Jeans
BUY
$69.96
$158.00
Anthropologie
AMO
Ally Relaxed Denim Overalls
BUY
$146.96
$350.00
Anthropolgie
Rotate
Faux Leather Rotie Trousers
BUY
£180.00
Harrods
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted