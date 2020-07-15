Topshop

High Waist Pink Denim Paperbag Shorts

£32.99

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

Think pretty in pink with our high waisted denim paper bag shorts. Create a super seasonal look for extra style points. Contains organic cotton, which is grown without the use of chemical fertilisers, pesticides and Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and has a lower impact on the environment. 100% Cotton Organic. Machine wash.Model's height is 5'9 and she wears a size 8.