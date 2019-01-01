Raypose

High Waist Leggings With Pocket

$19.99

RAYPOSE Brand-We focus on sports clothing for more than 20 years.-Solve the various problems of customers.-There are more than one million loyal customers around the world. Workout Capri Yoga Leggings for women-Color:Black/ Blue/ Gray.-The material is thick enough to be non see-through and not too tight, its perfect for you to running, fitness, cycling and everyday use. Particular WaistbandYou -do not have to worry about the waistband going down during exercise. enjoy your performance to full. - The Cationic FabricOffer anti-static, anti-pilling, antibacterial, no pilling and no fade. These fabulous features -can improve your -experience -as well as extend service life of the high waist tummy control capris. Excellent Summer ExperienceFeel hot in summer? Do not worry. -The workout capri pants with light and soft material offer moisture wicking to make you good in activity without the sticky feeling. Cute Mesh PanelThe mesh panels on the capris both sides to improve ventilation and hide muscles for you. Nice Pocket Detailing-The Inner Pocket is good for important items like keys,card on the active capris.-The Side Mesh Pocket is fit in your phone on the mesh workout -capri leggings for women. Warranty-You are bound to find your favorite one here! Select your favorite and "Add to Cart" now!-If you are not satisfied with our products, please just simply return them and get your money. 【Care Instruction】-MACHINE WASH COLD-TUMBLE DRY LOW-DO NOT BLEACH-DO NOT IRON Tips-You can get Sports Bra from our “Raypose” brand to match the yoga capris ..