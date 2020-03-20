90 Degree by Reflex

High-waist Fleece-lined Leggings

POCKET OPTION. These brushed fleece leggings offer your preference of pockets or no pockets. Bulky purses and heavy backpacks are a thing of the past with our winter leggings. Open pockets allow for easy access to your belongings, while compartments provide security to ensure your personal items stay in place. The pockets can fit your smartphone, wallet, or car keys so you can focus on your workout. HIGH WAISTBAND. Our women’s yoga leggings have a stretchy high waist elastic waistband with a 5-inch rise that covers the navel. These athletic leggings offer gentle compression to streamline your silhouette and help you look and feel your best. Made from a fabric blend of 88% Polyester and 12% Spandex, these workout leggings are highly elastic and ultra-comfortable. Ideal for exercising outside or everyday wear, these fleece leggings are a must-have for your cold gear collection. FLEECE LINED INTERIOR. Perfect for skiers, ice skaters, or outdoor runners, these women’s 28" leggings have a brushed fleece interior to provide warmth. Designed to feel like wearing your favorite sweatshirt on your legs, the interior of our warm leggings will pair perfectly with your winter coat for your morning jogs. Whether you’re participating in winter sports or relaxing at home by the fireplace, these are the perfect winter leggings that make great Christmas presents or holiday gifts. TRUSTWORTHY, WELL-LOVED BRAND. 90 Degree by Reflex is an activewear brand that takes pride in our products which offer the utmost comfort, fit, performance, and fashion. Our high quality active apparel is an amazing value, ideal for gym enthusiasts and for everyday wear. We are Amazon’s #1 Seller of athletic leggings, so we can guarantee that you’ll receive a quality product. Customers rave about our products, and the reviews speak for themselves. 30-DAY MONEY BACK WARRANTY. 90 Degree by Reflex’s activewear can be returned for any reason with a 30-day, full-refund guarantee. Click the "Add-to-Cart" button to add this item to your cart and purchase it