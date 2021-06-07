Alo Yoga

Meet the ultimate short for practice and pavement: the High-Waist Biker Short, made in our signature lifting, sculpting Airbrush fabric, with a high waist, moisture-wicking technology and 4-way stretch that moves with you. Equal parts forward and functional. Wear with a fave bra layered under a cute cropped hoodie or pair with an Alo statement tee. Sculpts, lifts & smooths! On-trend high waist Designed & uniquely fit to flatter every size Wear-tested by our in-house team for the perfect fit fabrication Sculpting signature Airbrush fabric 4-Way stretch for a move-with-you feel Moisture-wicking & odor resistant Front-smoothing panel for commando comfort Wash separately. Machine wash cold & tumble dry on gentle cycle. fit High rise & hits at mid-thigh Model 1 is 5’10”, with a 33” bust, 24” waist & 34.5” hips – she wears size XS. Model 2 is 5’9”, with a 40” bust, 34” waist & 43” hips – she wears size L. Inseam lengths by measurement: XXS - 6.5", XS & S - 7", M - 7.5", L - 8"