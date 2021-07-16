United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Mango
High-waist Balloon Jeans
£35.99£19.99
At Mango
100% Cotton. Cropped design. Medium wash. High waist. Loops. Five pockets. Zip and one button fastening. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibres or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection.