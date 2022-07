Zella

High Waist 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings

$28.97 $14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Size Info XXS=00, XS=0-2, S=4-6, M=8-10, L=12-14, XL=16-18 (14W), XXL=20 (16W). Details & Care Enjoy a quick run or yoga workout in these solid high waisted leggings with side pockets for perfect versatility. 8.5" rise, 25.5" inseam (size S) Banded waist Side slip pockets Anti-chafe, four-way stretch fabric Moisture-wicking 88% polyester, 12% spandex Machine wash cold Imported Model stats: 5'10" height, 32" bust, 25" waist, 36" hip. Model is wearing size S. Item #6396305