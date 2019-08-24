Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
NARS

High Voltage Highlighting Palette

$42.00
At NARS
SPIKED WITH COLOR. STUDDED WITH STYLE. Turn on cheeks with a trio of must-have Highlighting Powders. Weightless illumination. Shimmering sophistication. SHADES: 1977 (Opalescent pink) FORT DE FRANCE (Peach champagne) QUEEN (Rose copper) THE NARS HOLIDAY 2018 COLLECTION. All attitude. No limits. Uncover your inner rebel with a covetable collection inspired by the iconic punk fashion of the 1970s. Stud your style with daring shimmer and shine; spike it with explicitly bold shades for a look that’s authentic. Irreverent. Always relevant. DETAILS Limited Edition
Featured in 1 story
We Tried The Entire Nars Holiday Collection
by Thatiana Diaz