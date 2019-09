Bottega Veneta

High-vamp Leather Ballet Flats

For his first collection for Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee looks to the women of Milan for inspiration and these burgundy ballet flats are the elegant result. They're made in Italy from smooth leather with high vamps and coordinating heel tabs, then set on subtle beige midsoles and small-stacked heels. Slip them on with a white top and printed midi skirt for your next Mediterranean retreat.