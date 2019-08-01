Converse X JW Anderson

High Top Chuck Taylor Converse

£109.00

Buy Now Review It

At End Clothing

What happens when American icon meets British enfant terrible? These Converse x JW Anderson hi-top Chucks offer a glittery glimpse of classic crossed with cult, and the results are here: a head turning, disco dancing sneaker that shines a different colour from every angle. Finished in gold, silver and acid green, they have jade-tone eyelets and interchangeable laces in traditional white twill or left-field green. Converse’s signature foxed sole is present, while the brand’s All Star patch is rendered monochrome and subtly placed on the inside upper for a perfect finishing touch.Glitter UpperInterchangable LacesHigh FoxingBrand PatchRubber Outsole