Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Nothing New
High Top
$108.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nothing New
Need a few alternatives?
Good News
Hurler Pinstriped Organic Cotton-canvas Sneakers
$155.00
$46.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Keds
Champion Seasonal Solids
$44.95
$34.95
from
Keds
BUY
The Greats
Royale Sneaker
$179.00
from
The Greats
BUY
Nike
Court Vision Low
$64.95
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Nothing New
Nothing New
Women's Low Top
$95.00
from
Nothing New
BUY
More from Sneakers
Good News
Hurler Pinstriped Organic Cotton-canvas Sneakers
$155.00
$46.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Keds
Champion Seasonal Solids
$44.95
$34.95
from
Keds
BUY
The Greats
Royale Sneaker
$179.00
from
The Greats
BUY
Nike
Court Vision Low
$64.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted