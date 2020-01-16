All in Motion

High Support Bonded Bra

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Why we’re ALL IN:Designed for high-impact exercise, this sports bra features a back hook-and-eye closure, allowing you to choose the tightness of the band for utmost support. Adjustable front straps help you adjust mid-workout without the need to reach over your shoulder, and a bonded, wireless design is built to give a natural shape without chafing — while still maintaining ultimate support and a sleek, modern feel. Ventilated detail adorns the back for breathability along with moisture-wicking fabric.When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All In Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.